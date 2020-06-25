PM’s assistant, CM Mahmood Khan discuss distribution of cash in KP

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at his office on Wednesday and discussed with him matters related to welfare of underprivileged segments.

An official statement said that they discussed the distribution of cash amounts to the deserving families affected by coronavirus pandemic under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme as well as matters related to the management of Langar Khanas in the province.

It was agreed to carry out new survey in the newly merged South and North Waziristan districts to enlist maximum deserving families for financial assistance under the Ehsaas initiative of the federal government.

It was decided to finalise a feasible work plan to this effect. Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was also present on the occasion.

Regarding the distribution of amounts under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the chief minister said the entire process of cash distribution had almost been completed in a transparent manner and that only the deserving families fulfilling the set criteria have benefited from the package.

Mahmood lauded the role of Dr Sania Nishtar and her team to make the pro-poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan a real success across the country.

He also appreciated the role of chief secretary, his team and the administration of all the districts in the province to manage the cash distribution process in an admirable manner. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sania Nishtar said the cooperation and coordination of the provincial government with regards to the cash distribution had been unprecedented and she looked forward for the same spirit in future as well.

Later on, the chief minister along with the special assistant to the PM inaugurated Langar Khana set up in Peshawar with the collaboration of Silani Welfare Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that opening of the Langar Khanas was a pro-poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide free meals to the deserving people, adding that more such Langar Khanas will also be opened in the province. He also thanked the management of Silani Welfare Trust for launching the initiative in the province.