Nadir Rahman joins PSX as COO

KARACHI: Veteran capital market professional Nadir Rahman has joined Pakistan Stock Exchange as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), a statement said on Wednesday.

“Rahman has extensive, hands on experience of capital markets in Pakistan and internationally, stretching over 29 years,” the statement said.

Commenting on Rahman’s appointment, Farrukh Khan, CEO PSX said, “The position of COO at PSX was approved and budgeted by the board but was lying vacant for some time”. Khan said it was an important role to fill to continue the institutional building at PSX.

“I am very happy that someone with the experience and caliber of Nadir is joining the senior team at PSX. We have a challenging year ahead, with many positive initiatives under way. Nadir’s experience and knowledge will help execute these in an expeditious manner,” the PSX CEO said.