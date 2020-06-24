Miranshah shopkeepers stage protest in Bannu against compensation criteria

BANNU: The affected shopkeepers, land and building owners of Miranshah Bazaar in North Waziristan district on Tuesday staged a protest rally here against the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted for assessment of damages and payment of compensation to the affectees.

Speaking at the protest rally held outside the Bannu Press Club, Rizwan Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Dost Ali and others rejected the inclusion of some of the members of executive committee, saying that they had grabbed more money than their due share while the small shopkeepers and traders were deprived of their rights.

They said that the executive committee members were involved in corruption and nepotism as they had nefarious design to deprive the small scale businesses of their rights.

They said that they left their hearth and homes in North Waziristan for the sake of the country and peace but now they were totally ignored while compensating the affectees for the losses they suffered during militancy and military operations in North Waziristan.

The protestors asked the government to include impartial persons in the joint investigation team and executive committee to do justice with them and compensate them for their losses as per the set criteria.