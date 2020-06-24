At least one dead after tsunami alert for Mexico

WASHINGTON: The US government issued a tsunami warning for the Pacific coast of Mexico and Central and South America Tuesday after a strong earthquake near Oaxaca, Mexico. The US Pacific Tsunami warning center said hazardous waves as high as three meters could strike anywhere within 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) of the quake´s epicenter, from 1616 GMT.

At least one person died and another is injured in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca after a strong earthquake struck south-central Mexico on Tuesday morning, said the state’s governor Alejandro Murat. Mexico’s civil protection agency warned that it expects sea levels to rise up to 113 centimeters (3.7 feet) above normal levels following the quake and recommended that residents move away from the coastline.