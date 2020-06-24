Rs132.9b disbursed under Ehsaas Cash Programme

Islamabad : An amount of over Rs132.986 billion has been disbursed among over 10,979,723 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown. The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received by official source on Tuesday, a total of over Rs57.396 billion has been disbursed among over 4,735,158 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs40.230 billion has been disbursed among 3,334,308 families in Sindh. Over Rs24.665 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,032,077 beneficiaries in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs6.770 billion among 556,621 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.255 billion have been distributed among 184,357 persons while Rs0.982 billion has been distributed among more than 80,189 people in Gilgit Baltistan. An amount of Rs0.689 has been disbursed among more than 57,013 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated three important initiatives the other day. The process of ration distribution was started with the support of civil society and private sector under Ehsaas Ration Portal.

The government has partnered with Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Al-falah Bank and Saylani Welfare International Trust in the first stage of ration distribution. The organisations interested in partnership can express their interest by visiting the link rashan.pass.gov.pk.

The informative mobile app carrying information about Ehsaas langar and Panahgahs, launched the other day, will be functional within 48 hours to facilitate people. A website has been launched to send donations to PM Corona Relief Fund.

The amount collected through this fund will be disbursed under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among the deserving.