Watchmen in Chitral not paid salaries

CHITRAL: The Kashmiri Markhor, other wildlife and cedar forests are facing an imminent threat of extinction as the community watchmen of the Gol National Park stopped to perform their duty due to nonpayment of salaries for the last 10 months. About 30 community watchmen were deputed to protect the wildlife and forests for which endowment fund was established to pay them salaries. However, the watchmen had not been paid salaries for the last 10 months due to the reasons best known to the officials concerned. They said that they had brought the issue of non-payment to the chief conservator time and again but to avail. The watchmen appealed to PM Imran Khan and CM Mahmood Khan to intervene and resolve the issue of nonpayment of their salaries.