Up to 8,777 people arrested in By Peshawar over SOPs violations

PESHAWAR: Over 8,700 people have been arrested for violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as deaths in the provincial capital due to Covid-19 reached 406 while 8,555 have tested positive.

The figures of both deaths and coronavirus positive cases are alarming for a city. The deaths in Peshawar make 11.3 per cent of those who died due to Covid-19 in Pakistan and 49.4 per cent of deaths in Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa. The fatalities in the city had reached 23 per cent of casualties in the country a few weeks ago. This shows the situation in the provincial capital where a majority still believes that Covid-19 is not as serious an issue as being portrayed by the media and government.

After an increase in cases, a smart lockdown had been enforced at 11 various points to prevent the transmission of the virus. However, things are yet to be brought under control as the virus is spreading fast with more positive cases being reported daily. A huge majority of the people in the provincial capital are not following the SOPs. Most of the trade centres remain crowded daily while very few wear masks or follow the rule of six feet distance at public places. “We have lodged over 3107 cases under six different sections of law while 8777 have been arrested for violation of SOPs since March 22,” Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur told The News. He added that police along with the officials of district administration take actions daily. He said that hundreds of policemen have been deployed at the restricted areas to ensure controlled entry to the specific places under instructions from the government.

Despite efforts by the district administration and police, the virus is spreading daily. According to the official statistics of the Performance Management and Reforms Unit, 406 people died while 8,555 tested positive in Peshawar alone till Sunday. The affected people include all age groups. Among those who tested positive, 1896 or 22 per cent were of the age group of 30 to 39 years while 1575 or 18 per cent were in their 20s. Besides, 1415 were in their 40s, 1294 in 50s, 842 in 60s, 321 in 70s, 71 in their 80s while 28 patients were in their 90s. The positive patients also include 805 children below the age of 9 and 307 between the age of 10 and 19.

Among those who died included three people below the age of 19, seven in their 20s, 20 in 30s, 58 in 40s, 124 people in their 50s, 123 in 60s, 52 in 70s, 18 in 80s and one in 90s. Despite an increase in deaths and positive cases, people of the city are yet to realise the seriousness of the situation. The condition is the worst in the suburban and rural areas where most people still laughing at Covid-19. The life in these areas is going on as per routine. Hundreds of people are seen at the funeral prayers and condolence gatherings. Some reports suggested that functions including weddings are being arranged in the last few weeks.