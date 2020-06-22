Five illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal housing colonies.

A spokesman for the FDA said that the FDA enforcement team under the supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya conducted raids and found five illegal colonies, including Kiran Valley, JM Valley, Royal Palm City, Liaqat Town and Mud City on Millat Road and demolished their advertising and sale offices along with boundary walls and other constructions.

The FDA team also sealed them. The FDA warned the developers of illegal housing schemes to get approval first and then start the sale of plots in their colonies.

Power shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company here on Sunday, power supply from Gulberg, Gulfishan, Tahir Pura, PAF, NIAB, Judgewala, Al-Rehman, Gardana and Kausarabad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 12noon while Pir Ashaab feeder originating from 132-KV Bhakkar grid station will observe shutdown from 6am to 8am on Tuesday (June 23). Similarly, electricity supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm whereas Ejaz Town, Allied Hospital, City, Gulshan Colony, New Civil Lines, Raja Chowk and Sadar Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Agri University grid station will observe loadshedding from 8:30am to 1:30pm on June 23.

Meanwhile, power supply from New Factory Area, new Ahmadnagar and Muslim Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Chenabnagar grid station, Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM, Data Street, Sarfraz Colony, Jhal Khannuana and Gateway Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV City GIS grid station, Fawara Chowk, Kareem Town, Hilal Road and People’s Colony No-2 feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm while Canal, Sandal, Scarp-1, Darul Ehsan and Scarp-2 feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3 and Mansooran feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chenabnagar grid station and Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 11am whereas Manzoor Park and Nishat Mill-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe loadshedding from 8am to 12noon on June 23.

342 vehicles challaned: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) challaned 342 passenger vehicles for violating SOPs during the last one week. Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain said that passenger vehicles were checked regularly and a fine amounting to Rs 453,500 was imposed on 342 vehicles during one week. Similarly, 122 vehicles were also impounded in various police stations on sheer violations of traffic rules and regulations during the period, he added.