PPP marks 67th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) KP chapter marked the 67th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto by arranging functions in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province.

The PPP Peshawar city chapter arranged a ceremony at the Peshawar Press Club. A limited number of the party workers attended the programme because of coronavirus pandemic.

The party workers had been asked to strictly fallow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and avoid making huge gathering because of the Covid-19 threat.

The general secretary Zulfiqar Afghani, Haji Umar Khitab, Saqib Iqbal, Hayat Khan, Tariq Rahim, Munir Kamraid, Niaz Adil and others spoke on the occasion. They paid tributes to the Shaheed leader and said the two-time prime minister and chairperson of PPP laid down her life for strengthening democracy. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a leader of the poor and marginalised sections of the society and her struggle had won recognition at the world level.

They said not only the Pakistani nation but the international community had recognised Benazir Bhutto’s ability and struggle for true democracy and civilian supremacy. The PPP city, president, Zulfiqar Afghani held the sitting rulers responsible for the spread of coronavirus pandemic after accusing them of not taking required steps to contain the viral infection.

He said the life had become difficult for the poor sections of the society and criticised the government for not increasing salaries of the government employees and pensioners. The PPP leader said the Health professionals and workers, who had been playing a role in the frontline were also affected due to coronavirus because it failed to provide them required facilities.

He said the federal government was fighting the Sindh government instead of coronavirus and federal minister Murad Saeed was being paid to speak against PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.