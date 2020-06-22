close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

Benazir’s birth anniversary celebrated

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: The birth anniversary of former premier and PPP chairperson Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was celebrated in the division on Sunday.

The main birth anniversary function was held at the residence of PPP Women Wing president Tabinda Chohan in which scores of PPP workers participated. Another ceremony was organised at the residence of ex-MNA and PPP Bahawalpur division general secretary Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani at Uch Sharif. The birth anniversary functions were also organised at Ahmadpur East, Khairpur Tamiwali, Hasilpur, Chishtian and Bahawalnagar.

Latest News

More From Pakistan