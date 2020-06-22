Benazir’s birth anniversary celebrated

BAHAWALPUR: The birth anniversary of former premier and PPP chairperson Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was celebrated in the division on Sunday.

The main birth anniversary function was held at the residence of PPP Women Wing president Tabinda Chohan in which scores of PPP workers participated. Another ceremony was organised at the residence of ex-MNA and PPP Bahawalpur division general secretary Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani at Uch Sharif. The birth anniversary functions were also organised at Ahmadpur East, Khairpur Tamiwali, Hasilpur, Chishtian and Bahawalnagar.