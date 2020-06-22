close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
Agencies
June 22, 2020

Renowned Islamic scholar Allama Talib Johri passes away

Agencies
June 22, 2020

KARACHI: Allama Talib Johri, the renowned Islamic scholar, poet, and historian passed away on Sunday in Karachi at the age of 80.

He was unwell and was admitted to the hospital in Karachi. Death is not caused by coronavirus.

According to source, the elderly scholar had been suffering from protracted ailments since long. He was previously admitted to hospital several times owing to the deteriorating health conditions. Allama Talib Johri was an author of a few of the most compact and exceptional Urdu books on Tafseer, philosophy and History (Maqtal) and Hadith.

His book “Alamaat e Zahoor e Mehdi (AS)” is considered as one of the most comprehensive books compiled and written on the topic of Imam Mehdi (AS), the awaited saviour.

His book “Hadees–e–Karbala” is one of the few “Maqtal” written in Urdu and has been considered as one of the most well-compiled sources to the traditions related to the event of Karbala.

