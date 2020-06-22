CM Punjab orders safety plan before monsoon

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to complete advance safety arrangements before the arrival of monsoon season and possible flood.

He sought a comprehensive plan from the Irrigation Department about making safety arrangements in this regard and directed to continuously monitor water situation in the rivers. The chief minister directed to obtain authentic information about weather forecast by fully utilising from the latest technology. He directed the departments concerned to remain vigilant all the time in the wake of possible flood.

Usman Buzdar outlined that necessary machinery along with equipment should also remain completely functional. He emphasised that provincial and federal departments should perform their duties by maintaining a close liaison and all preparations should be completed in every respect to cope up with any untoward situation. He directed health department that teams providing first aid should also remain ready and vigilant. He directed that water situation should be continuously monitored in the hill torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur. He underscored that in order to effectively deal with possible flood challenge, provincial departments should make their complete preparations.

The chief minister warned that no paper work or fake action would be tolerated and stressed that third party audit of pre-emptive arrangements will also be conducted. people’s problems: Usman Buzdar has said that corona pandemic has adversely affected every segment of the society. He maintained that measures to safeguard interests of the weak segment had been proposed in the Punjab budget. He disclosed that common man had been provided relief through comprehensive planning and claimed that no government in the history of Punjab had ever provided tax relief worth Rs56 billion.

Usman Buzdar hoped that business activities would be promoted in the province with the provision of tax relief in the budget despite difficult circumstances. He emphasised that redressing people’s economic difficulties was the foremost priority of the government as undue expenditures had been curtailed. He regretfully remarked that opposition parties only resorted to do criticism for the sake of criticism and lamented that they had inflicted distress on the people instead of providing any substantial relief in their respective tenures. He condemned that previous rulers only protected their vested interests and lured the masses by mere hollow slogans. Usman Buzdar outlined that masses wanted practical steps to be undertaken for their welfare instead of raising shallow slogans. He emphasised that the government was providing ease and comfort in the lives of every segment of the society. He highlighted that every work was being carried out on merit in the province. He added that our intentions are noble and we are moving in the right direction.

attack: Usman Buzdar has condemned an attack on the security forces in the frontier area of North/South Waziristan.

The chief minister paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of martyred Captain Sabih and soldier Naveed and said that by sacrificing their precious lives the soldiers had foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the martyrs. The CM said that nation cannot forget the great sacrifices of the martyrs and we are proud of our brave sons. He also prayed for an early recovery of the injured soldiers.

condole NCES: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Naeem. The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieved family. Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the services of late Mufti Muhammad Naeem for promoting Islamic teachings.