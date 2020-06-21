‘PTI has failed to deliver’

LAHORE: PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari, responding to a statement of Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, had said that there's no comparison between Hamza Shahbaz's educational and his illiteracy. She further said that Hamza doesn't need suggestions from Chohan rather the latter should give his suggestions to his prime minister. She claimed Chohan doesn't know even the ABC of politics and the PTI is unable to run the affairs of country despite getting the government in a “plate”.