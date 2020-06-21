close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
June 21, 2020

‘PTI has failed to deliver’

Lahore

June 21, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari, responding to a statement of Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, had said that there's no comparison between Hamza Shahbaz's educational and his illiteracy. She further said that Hamza doesn't need suggestions from Chohan rather the latter should give his suggestions to his prime minister. She claimed Chohan doesn't know even the ABC of politics and the PTI is unable to run the affairs of country despite getting the government in a “plate”.

