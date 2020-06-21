PPP leader pays tribute to Benazir

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has said the country needs vision of Benazir Bhutto to pull the country out of the political and economic crises. In a statement on 67th birthday of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Saturday, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was striving to strengthen democracy in the country. He said both Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto were following the philosophy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said the workers and leadership of the party would even sacrifice their lives for the mission and ideology of their assassinated leadership.