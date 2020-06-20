close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
Mehtab Haider
June 20, 2020

PTA chairman holds video conference with AIC rep

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa held a meeting with Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), a representative body of tech companies and social media platforms, via video conference on Friday. This meeting is in continuation of the ongoing consultation process over Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020. In the introductory meeting, PTA chairman and representatives of AIC exchanged views on a transparent,multifaceted and progressive consultation process and further engagement opportunities.

