‘Diamer Bhasha Dam world class hydro project’

BEIJING: Yang Haiyan, deputy chief engineer of Bei Fang Investigation, Design & Research Co. Ltd (BIDR), said that “Diamer Bhasha Dam (DBD) is a world class mega-hydro project. Taking part in this project is a huge challenge for them”.

On May 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged for immediate start of the DBD's construction. On the same day, a Chinese company, BIDR signed a contract to join the consulting team of DBD.

In an exclusive interview to Gwadar Pro, Yang Haiyan said, facing such a difficult work, has showed confidence. “Since 2003, we have worked for water conservancy construction in Pakistan for 18 years.

"We have taken part in investigation and design of almost all of the hydropower projects in Pakistan, such as Tarbela Dam," Kohala Dam, SK, Gomal Zam Dam, N-J and so on,” “China's ability on water conservancy construction is built on years of practices. With our knowledge and experience, we will do our best to live up to Pakistan's trust,” Yang said.