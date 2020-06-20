Cop dies, female SHO among five hurt as mobile van overturns

A police inspector lost his life on Friday while female SHO Sharafat Khan and four other cops were injured in a road accident when the police party was travelling towards the Northern Bypass after receiving the information of the killing of a cop during an encounter.

According to initial reports, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Hussain was killed while SHO Sharafat Khan of the Surjani Town police station and four other cops wounded when their police vehicle overturned apparently due to high speed.

Police said the accident took place when SHO Sharafat along with a police party were on a chase after they received information about an encounter between police and criminals in which, one of the police constables, Irfan, had lost his life. Police said Irfan died during an exchange of fire with suspected criminals on the Northern Bypass.

Robber caught

A suspected robber was caught and beaten up by a crowd in District Central. According to the Gulbahar police, two suspects on a motorcycle were robbing a citizen near Nazimabad No 2 when a large number of people gathered at the scene and managed to catch one of the two men while the other managed to escape.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, reached the scene and took the custody of the robber and shifted him to the police station. According to SHO Rashid Hussain, the robber, who is yet to be identified, was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Fire at oil dump

A fire broke out at an oil dumping point in Orangi Town. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Police said the fire broke out at the illegal dumping station of oil in Orangi Town’s Sector 4. The fire caused damaged to three warehouses of oil, scrap and plastic, causing losses of millions of rupees. The spokesperson said two trucks, three loading Suzuki, three motorcycles and a rickshaw were completely damaged in the fire. The actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained; however, no loss of life was reported.