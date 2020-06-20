Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s monuments installed

The East District Municipal Corporation (DMC) has installed monument of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan at Sir Syed Flyover, Nipa. DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwar said they were making gradual efforts to uplift the University Road.

“Nipa Flyover, named after Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, has a monument of himself,” he said. A wall had also been constructed adjacent to the DMC East office which had been named as the Time Line of Karachi Wall.

Moreover, roads of the UC-1 and UC-14 of the DMC East, a road in Mehmoodabad area of UC-5, rodas of the UC-8 and UC-3 of Memon Society, Dehli Mercantile Society and Azam Basti had been carpeted, according to a press statement issued by the DMC East on Friday.