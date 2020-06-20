LHC admin asked to postpone exam

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Bar Association has asked LHC administration to postpone examinations, scheduled for July 06, for direct recruitment of additional district & sessions judges in the wake of rapid spread of Covid-19.

Taking action on the application of Tatheer Tarar advocate, LHCBA President Tahir Nasarullah Warraich has written a letter to LHC registrar, stating that LHC had announced written exams starting from July 06 to July 14. He said novel virus had spread to all the countries of world, affecting millions of people and taking lives of tens of thousands.

The government in Pakistan has closed all educational institutions and examinations have been cancelled or postponed to avoid rampant spread of virus.

He pointed out that federal and public service commissions had also cancelled all examinations. Public gatherings and functions at marriage halls have also been banned while LHC has also announced summer vacation sooner after number of judges, their staff and lawyers were tested positive for Covid-19, the letter said.