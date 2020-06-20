Squash players to start training in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Friday decided to restart domestic activities from next week in Peshawar, involving around 15 active players who will be practising under strict SOPs and watchful eyes of coaches.

PSF Senior Vice President (SVP) Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood in an exclusive talk with ‘The News’ said that squash activities will restart with training of senior and junior players in Peshawar.

“Peshawar has always been hub of squash activities with majority of players belonging to the city and adjacent areas. We have decided to restart our training programme from Peshawar. The names of 15 players have been finalised for the training. The players will have to follow the required SOPs finalised for the training. We are making sure all the players get extensive training thrice a week.

“Only two courts will be used for the training that will be supervised by coaches. To keep the players away from possible infection, we have instructed them not to use public transport. Seniors and juniors will be training separately,” Aamir said.

The PSF has planned five international events for 2020. “We still hope to organise at least one event by end of year. All these events are meant to improve Pakistan

players’ ranking. Due to Covid-19, we have not been able to carry forward all the development plans.

“We had started the school initiative programme and picked some raw youngsters from outside squash families as we wanted to spread the base of game. Unluckily the pandemic halted all our plans. We hope to restart that programme once the pandemic comes to an end.”

Aamir added that the PSF has spent Rs150 million over construction of five courts in addition to upgradation work at Abbottabad Complex. “We are also thankful to Serena Hotels for helping the PSF in upgradation of facilities at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex in Islamabad as the work was long overdue due to lack of finances.”

The PSF official said there had been no support from the government so far.

“But we expect that the government will come forward and help us in improving existing facilities as in future we are planning to host international events. Pakistan will also be hosting South Asian Games in two-year time. In squash events, Pakistan will be having good chances of winning medals so there is a need to upgrade for facilities for mega event.”