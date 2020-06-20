close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
June 20, 2020

Whose PM?

Newspost

 
June 20, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Larkana and violated SOPs himself. If the prime minister doesn't follow the given SOPs then what is the fault of common people? Now where are those who used to criticize Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh for protocol?

The PM met the governor but not the chief minister of Sindh. Imran Khan should remember one thing: he is not just the PTI's prime minister. He is Pakistan's prime minister.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

