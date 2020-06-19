307 arrested in Peshawar for violating SOPs

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 307 persons for violations with regard to measures to control the spread of Covid-19. The administration sealed 74 shops on Ring Road and an ice making factory on Dilazak Road, a steel factory on Grand Trunk Road and Shinwari Restaurant. The officials also arrested 34 nanbhais for selling low weight bread in various area in Peshawar. These violators were fined on the spot. The officials asked the residents to wear face mask before leaving their homes.