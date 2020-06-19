CM Usman Buzdar orders fixing price for corona test

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of different rates being charged by private labs for the Covid-19 test, price hike and hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

According to a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister directed the health minister and secretary Secondary Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) to fix the same price of corona virus test in private labs.

The chief minister said the health department should facilitate people by ensuring a suitable test fee and implementation of it. He said that the government would never allow private labs to loot people. He also stressed availability of oxygen cylinders at fixed rates and said that a legal action would be initiated against hoarders.

composite development: Parliamentarians from different districts called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here Thursday and apprised him of the problems of their constituencies. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister stated that development projects were being monitored by him to develop the backward areas adding that the government believed in composite development of the province. The MPAs are my lieutenants and their constituency-related problems would be resolved by the government, he said. Usman Buzdar said the worst-hit areas had been sealed to stop the virus spread.

He asked the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing and announced that he would leave no stone unturned until complete eradication of virus. He said that government steps were aimed at protecting the lives of citizens and the people could continue their daily routine by following SOPs. The CM said that Rs25 billion were released to deal with Covid-19 in the current financial year and added that huge funds had also been allocated in the next financial year. More high-dependency beds will be provided to the Punjab government, he said adding the decisions were being made after daily review of the virus situation in Punjab and it was regrettable that opposition tried to politicise coronavirus. The opposition leaders have no passion for the ailing humanity and they have no fear of Allah, nor any concern for the people. The nation will not forgive those point-scoring on human lives. On the other side, the government has made decisions with collective wisdom, the CM added.

cheque: Usman Buzdar gave Rs1 million cheque to Bahawalpur Press Club President Naseer Ahmed Nasir and Secretary Riaz Ahmed Baloch at his office here Thursday. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister assured that the journalist community would not be left alone and the government was standing with them in prevailing unusual circumstances.

condemns India: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian occupied army at the civilian population in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along LoC and expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of four citizens. Usman Buzdar said that India was continuously violating all international laws and human rights treaties by targeting the civilian population.