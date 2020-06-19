PIA cuts tariff for mango export

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines on Thursday announced discounted freight charges of up to 30 percent for mango exports this season to ease pressures amid the global shut down due to COVID 19.

The airline said the decision was taken after a series of talks between the PIA team led by Air Marshal Arshad Malik, CEO PIA and teams from All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association.

Pakistan annually exports around 10,000 tons of high quality mangoes by air, mostly to different destinations in Europe, the Americas, Gulf and Middle East Region, earning handsome foreign exchange for the county. The shelf life of mango is very less hence export by air is the only option for traders.

“Hence, in order to jumpstart the export process early and to ensure that the produce is not impacted by the prevalent crisis, it has been decided by PIA that effective immediately the air cargo tariff for exporting mangoes should be reduced by up to 30 percent in different weight slots,” PIA said in a statement.

This would facilitate and ease off pressure on mango growers already suffering from a potentially devastating locust infestation and COVID-19 lockdowns or restrictions across the globe.