Terror financing and terrorism: ATC awards jail term to four JD leaders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday convicted four leaders of the Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) over charges of terror financing and terrorism.



ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Butter awarded jail terms to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz and Abdul Islam all members of Tanzeem Al-Anfaal Trust which is a subsidiary organization of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayyaba.

The court awarded five years jail term each to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Yahya Aziz along with imposition of a fine of Rs 50,000. In case of default in payment of fine, the convicts will face a further six months jail. Zafar and Yahya have been convicted under Section 11-N read with 11-1 (2) (b) Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 (money laundering, illegal fundraising and buying properties from raised funds). Malik Zafar Iqbal was the secretary of the Al-Anfaal Trust, also run by the JuD.

The prosecution team led by Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattoo proved its case before the court that the Madrasa Sattaria property in discussion was in use of the convicts, which is a reasonable cause to suspect that it was used for terror financing or terrorism. It is penitent to mention here that the court in its order stated that the sentence awarded to Malik Zafar Iqbal shall run concurrently with his previous sentence. Previously, Zafar was convicted for five and half years along with JD Chief Hafiz Saeed.

The court has awarded one year jail term each to Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki and Abdul Islam along with imposition of a fine of Rs 20,000 each. In case of default in payment of fine, the convicts will face a further jail term of 10 days. Both have been convicted as the prosecution proved that they abetted in obtaining the property known as Madrasa Sattaria.

Deputy Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo while talking to The News said that the convicts were active members of the banned Al-Anfaal Trust from 2001 to 2018 and the prosecution proved its case. Elaborating the case, Rauf stated that any banned outfit cannot purchase, construct and run any piece of land. If it does so, it comes under the definition of terror financing and terrorism. The court while hearing the case on a daily basis concluded the trial in just nine days, Rauf added.

As many as 9 prosecution witnesses recorded their statements in this case. The Counterterrorism Department Sahiwal had booked the convicts for running the Madrasa Sattaria in Depalpur, District Okara. According to law, a proscribed organization cannot run any such institute and if the organization is banned due to terror activities, running operations like Madrasa Sattaria comes under terror financing.

The judge in its orders stated that as the men are convicted under Section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act, the property measuring 1 Kanal and 3 Marlas where Madrasa Sattaria Ahl-e-Hadees has been constructed stands forfeited in favour of the state under Section 11-Q of ATA 1997.

According to the Counterterrorism Department, three convicts Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz and Abdul Islam are United Nations-designated persons involved in terrorism financing. The CTD is hopeful that the conviction will play a major role in checking terrorism financing in Pakistan.