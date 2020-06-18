Upper Dir reports polio case after eight years

DIR: A polio case was reported from Upper Dir district after eight years as a 17-month boy was diagnosed with the crippling disease in the remote Doon Seri area in Kohistan valley, health officials said on Wednesday.

They said the boy was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dir town in April and his stool was sent to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad for test. The Expended Programme on Immunization (EPI) district coordinator Dr Rahatullah confirmed the polio case and said the boy identified as Murad, son of Rahim Shah, had been diagnosed with the polio virus Type-II. District Health Officer Dr Fayyaz Ali told this correspondent on phone that a team was sent to the area to conduct tests of other children in the family. The DHO said the child had received some doses of the oral polio vaccine and essential immunization but he was still diagnosed with polio.