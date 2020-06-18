Three more die of coronavirus in Mardan

MARDAN: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district on Wednesday, raising the casualties to 45 so far.

Also, another 19 more people tested positive for coronavirus in district, taking the number of patients to 867, health department said. Meanwhile, the district administration continued crackdown against the shopkeepers, petrol pumps, a press release said on Wednesday. The district administration checked 601 shops, arrested 7 people for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of customers in different areas of the district and also sealed six shops.

The district administration imposed Rs74,000 fine on shopkeepers for violation of lockdown and the exploitation of customers. The district administration also checked several petrol pumps and checked the storage tanks. The administration also requested the public to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily.