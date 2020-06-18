Bandits had field day in Pindi with 29 robberies

Rawalpindi : Street criminals had a field day in the jurisdictions of different police stations of Rawalpindi as citizens were deprived of 10 motorcycles, two vehicles and millions of worth gold ornaments and other precious valuables.

Citizens in the limits of City, Waris Khan,Banni, Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Taxila and Gujar Khan police stations were deprived of motorcycles.

While Irfan from Sadar-Wah Police Station was deprived of his rickshaw and Amir Ahmed in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station was deprived of his Toyota Corolla.

Meanwhile, in the limits of Pirwadhai Police Station and Airport Police Station, Muhammad Ali and Toqeer were deprived of cash and mobiles at gunpoint.

In the jurisdiction of Banni Police Station, Shahzaib stated that he was going on car along with his wife when two armed bikers on gun point robbed them with eight Tola gold ornaments.

In New Town Police Station limits, Faryal said that robbers took away purse and cards from his parked vehicle with Rs25,000 cash.

In the limits of Naseerabad Police Station, four armed robbers robbed Zarina and her daughter Asia of gold ornaments worth Rs500,000.

Meanwhile, in the limits of Wah Cantt Police Station, two armed bikers robbed Maria and her sister Maimuna of a mobile and cash.

While in the limits of Gujar Khan Police Station, robbers took away computers, laptops and UPS from Jinnah Institute of Raja Iqbal.

While in the limits of Sadar Beiruni Police Station, robbers took away Rs120,000 worth valuables from house of Shahnaz.