England name eight uncapped players in training group for WI Tests

LONDON: England included eight uncapped players in a 30-man training group announced Wednesday ahead of next month´s Test series against the West Indies.

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month named a 55-strong training group.

But the selectors have now whittled the number down to those who are more likely to be in contention for the Test side as opposed to the one-day team.

The new group will meet at the Ageas Bowl on June 23 and remain at Hampshire´s headquarters as they prepare for an intra-squad match on July 1-3. That will give players a chance to press their case for inclusion in the Test squad.