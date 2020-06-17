Robbers, kidnappers on the loose in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The residents of the garrison city have been left at the mercy of gangs of robbers and other criminals ridiculing the police department’s claim of tight policing.

City Police Circle has become a centrer of rising robberies, as around 14 robberies were registered in different police jurisdictions in last 24 hours in which citizens were deprived of five motorcycles and millions of rupees worth of gold ornaments and other precious items.

On Monday night in the limits of Ganjmandi and Banni police station, robbers looted five shop owners on gunpoint and escaped.

Arsalan in the jurisdictions of City Police station, Gul Azeem in the jurisdiction of Airport police station, Huzaifa in the limits of Sadar-Wah police station and Kamran in the limits of Murree police station were deprived of their motorcycles.

In the limits of Pirwadai Police station, Mukhtar was robbed of his mobile and cash on gun point, while Naveed in the limits of Waris Khan Police station was robbed on gun point. In the limits of City police station, Ayyaz and Adnan robbed their employer and sold his precious items worth one million rupees fraudulently.

In the limits of Banni police station, three armed personnel stole into the shop of Malik Masood and deprived the shopkeeper of Rs30,000. They also robbed two shopkeepers in the area.

In the limits of Naseerabad police station, two armed motorcyclists robbed a family on gun point and deprived it of gold ornaments and Rs32,000.

Meanwhile, five women were kidnapped in the limits of different police stations.

In the limits of Sadiqabad police station (S) was kidnapped on gun point by Zeeshan, while in the limits of Civil Lines police station (A) was kidnapped. In the limits of Sadar-Wah police station, Sadar Beiruni police station and Airport police station, three women were kidnapped in different incidents.