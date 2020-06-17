Star-studded new drama serial ‘Bandhey Ek Dour Se’ on Geo TV

KARACHI: The 7th Sky Entertainment is continuing its winning streak with yet another megaproject, ‘Bandhey Ek Dour Se’, and the first trailers for the drama have been released across social media.

Under the leadership of producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, ‘Bandhey Ek Dour Se’ is expected to be a love triangle between the lead cast. The first looks of the drama reveal an ensemble never-see-together before cast including Ahsan Khan, Ushna Shah, and Hina Altaf in the lead roles. The rest of the cast also includes Saba Faisal, Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Madiha Rizvi, and Noor Hassan in pivotal roles.

The drama has been penned by the Dillagi famed Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Ali Faizan. The OST for the drama has been sung by the amazing Sahir Ali Bagga and Hadiqa Kiani. The drama is slated to go on-air on Geo entertainment in June.