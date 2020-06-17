close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
Selective lock down imposed in parts of Sindh

National

SUKKUR: The Deputy Commissioners Khairpur, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Larkana and others while invoking the Epidemic Disaster Act-2014 have announced “selective lock down” in some of their areas with larger number of Covid-19 cases. The Police has cordoned the specific areas with barbed wires to seal off the affected Mohallas. The action has been taken to prevent the spreading contagion that has affected hundreds of thousands across the country.

