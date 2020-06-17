SL police seize journalist’s laptop over Swiss kidnap claim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan journalist working for The New York Times has said police raided her home and seized her laptop over the alleged kidnapping of a Swiss embassy staffer last year.
A diplomatic row erupted in late November after the Swiss embassy said the woman was abducted and sexually assaulted by unidentified attackers. Her alleged kidnap came a day after a Sri Lankan police inspector investigating cases involving the powerful Rajapaksa family -- who returned to power in November -- sought asylum in Switzerland.
Dharisha Bastians -- a New York Times correspondent and former chief editor of the Sunday Observer, a local newspaper -- said that police raided her home in the capital Colombo last Tuesday.
"Five CID (Criminal Investigation Department) officials arrived at my residence in Colombo with a warrant to search the house... my computer was found, seized and sealed," she tweeted on Monday.