Woman killed

Islamabad : A woman was gunned down, allegedly, by her husband in Kirpa Mehra, falling in the jurisdiction of Koral Police Station.

Tausif Hussain, brother of the victim, lodged a complaint with the Koral Police Station saying that he received a telephone call from his brother-in-law, Mehran Khalid, who informed him that his wife sustained a bullet mysteriously and had been shifted to a private hospital of the area.

“As I reached the hospital along with my mother and brother, I found my sister dead,” the complainant said. He said that after talking to the relatives, that exposed that her sister’s in-laws, including her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, initially quarrelled with her on domestic issues, later, they provoked her husband to shoot her down, who shot her in the chest and killed her. The police have registered the case and started investigation to ascertain the facts.