Punjab subordinate judiciary allowed leave

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :In order to avoid rapid spread of Covid-19, the Chief Justice Lahore High Court has allowed subordinate judiciary judges of Punjab to avail special leaves from 22nd June till 15th August.
According to a notification issued by LHC registrar, keeping in view the prevailing pandemic situation and having positive result of judicial officers in Punjab district judiciary, all district & sessions as well as additional D & S judges are permitted to avail special leaves as per the scheduled announced by the respective D & S judges. However, the special judge would be deputed for entertaining the cases of emergent nature, including bail matters, petitions under section 22- A & 22-B ETC. Likewise, the senior civil judges, civil judges and judicial and special magistrates are also allowed to have summer vacation from 22nd June till 3rd August.