Punjab subordinate judiciary allowed leave

LAHORE :In order to avoid rapid spread of Covid-19, the Chief Justice Lahore High Court has allowed subordinate judiciary judges of Punjab to avail special leaves from 22nd June till 15th August.

According to a notification issued by LHC registrar, keeping in view the prevailing pandemic situation and having positive result of judicial officers in Punjab district judiciary, all district & sessions as well as additional D & S judges are permitted to avail special leaves as per the scheduled announced by the respective D & S judges. However, the special judge would be deputed for entertaining the cases of emergent nature, including bail matters, petitions under section 22- A & 22-B ETC. Likewise, the senior civil judges, civil judges and judicial and special magistrates are also allowed to have summer vacation from 22nd June till 3rd August.