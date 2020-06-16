Rs400 million assigned for tourism sector

LAHORE: As compared to the year 2019-2020’s allocations in the provincial budget, there is a sharp decline in the budgetary allocations for the vital Tourism Sector in Punjab’s budgetary allocations for the fiscal year 2020-2021, announced on Monday.

In the previous year, the Punjab government had earmarked Rs1.500 billion for the Tourism in Punjab and with this allocation, following schemes of Tourism sector were completed during 2019-20: Development of Resort Charehan with Rs87.71 million, renovation, upgradation of Patriata with Rs144.51 million, construction of Khajot Service Area with Rs30.41 million, Feasibility for resort at Attock Khurd with Rs9.97 million, development in Soon Valley with Rs198.46 million and resort at Nankana Sahib with Rs145.37 million.

However, this year’s meager budgetary allocations is Rs400 million only, which seems to be somewhat nearly four times lesser than the previous year, has been allocated for the on-going & new schemes to be completed and initiated in the fiscal year 2020-21.

A sum of Rs340 million has been allocated for 22 on-going schemes, while Rs60 million earmarked for the new schemes to be initiated in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

The on-going schemes (Regular) will include up-gradation of Chairlift and Construction of Missing Facilities, Fence and Staff Residencies at Patriata, establishment of view point and surrounding area development in Kotli Sattian Karore Park way, establishment of Thematic Food Court, Arts & Craft Shops and Entertainment Activity Like Zip Lining, Wall Climbing etc and Walkways at Patriata Top Station, Murree, mechanical up-gradation of Cable Car & Chairlift Patriata, Feasibility and Designing for Development of Recreational Resort along River Indus at Attock Khurd (PC-II), development of Chakwal as Punjab's Lake district, provision of water scooters, paddle boats and motor boats at Kallar Kahar / Chakwal, development of resort along with approach road at Dharabi Lake Chakwal, establishment of Tilla Jogian - Rohtas Fort Parkway, Jhelum Development of tourist resort/entertainment park at Uchali Lake, Soon Valley, District Khushab, Land Acquisition at Khabeki Lake, District Khushab, development of Eco Tourism in Soon Valley at Khabekhi and Uchali Lake, Khushab, Procurement of Motor and Pedal Boats for Uchali and Khabeki Lakes District Khushab, Development of Tourist Resort, Entertainment Park and Parking Area at Kala Bagh District Mianwali (PC II) and others.