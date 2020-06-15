Initiative launched to improve police-media relations

PESHAWAR: An initiative focused on improving the relations between police and media has been kicked off. Representatives from police, media, and academia participated in the webinar that was first from the series of 12 discussions also planned in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. These seminar conducted through the internet are an extension of the programme "Police Awam Sath Sath".

It has revolved around advocacy for police reforms and how the barrier between masses and police can be removed for a better social structure. Representatives from police praised the achievements of KP Police in transforming many orthodox cultures regarding policing and called for raising the police budget. Dr Pervaiz, a journalism professor from Kohat, emphasized on the need of training of journalists from a young age so they can learn the relevant ethics. Various representatives from media discussed their reservations and observations. Media representatives appreciated the inclusion of women in KP police considering the relatively conservative culture of the province.