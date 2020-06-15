‘NAB-Niazi alliance fails to file a single reference against Shahbaz Sharif, sons’

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the truth of the NAB-Niazi Alliance is no secret anymore within and outside Pakistan.

The PML-N leadership and the Sharif family have braved the worst political victimisation by the NAB-Niazi Alliance with resilience and answered every question asked by this vengeful tag team, with bravery, transparency and evidence. She said the truth, however, is that despite witch-hunting and non-stop persecution and a barrage of accusations for over two years, the NAB-Niazi Alliance has not been able to file a single reference against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz. Whenever the courts asked for proof, the NAB-Niazi Alliance always runs away and could not prove any corruption accusation worth even a penny. Where’s the actual file and the proofs of the case of money-laundering being alleged against Salman Shahbaz. The same practice was adopted against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and in the end the government got nothing except embarrassment. These cases against the Opposition parties are unilateral, illegal and contrary to the letter and spirit of justice. This ‘Alliance’, by becoming an institution of political victimisation, has shaken the very foundation of democratic system and country’s economy, she added.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said people need not be hopeful about Punjab budget like federal budget. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has bankrupted country and just shedding crocodile tears to hide his incompetence. She alleged rich people were benefited through ‘tax-free’ federal budget. She said Punjab budget will also benefit only the elite. In response to Fayyaz Chohan’s statement, she said Imran Niazi had put lives of millions of people at stake by playing the game of failed lockdown and smart lockdown. She further said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is in slumber amid the pandemic while his 52 spokesmen are trying to cover his incompetence. She also pointed out increasing number of corona cases and deaths.