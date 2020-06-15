close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 15, 2020

Low pensions

Newspost

 
June 15, 2020

It was disappointing to see that there was no relief for pensioners in the federal budget announced on June 12, 2020. The plight of pensioners is not hidden from anyone. Especially of those pensioners who retired long ago when the scale of pay was not as high as it is today.

With advancing age, expensive medical procedures and medicines are required from time to time, which cannot be met/maintained in the existing pensions. Besides, inflation, rising prices of utilities and day to day commodities etc make matters even worse. I would therefore request the government to review its decision and raise pensions accordingly.

M Asif

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost