Federations want public-private partnerships to run sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s sports have been passing through the most difficult phase in recent years. Due to no proper system in place since the devolution of sports to provinces in 2010 under the 18th amendment, there have been manifold intricacies in the systemwhich have choked the sports growth.

For the last few years national federations have been suffering due to lack of money as the federal government has lost its capability to run the sports at the central level. Despite devolution, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was protected and not devolved but its powerswere reduced. On Friday, virtually no increase was made in the non-development budget for the PSB which has added to the hopelessness of the national federations. In order to seek an alternative way in this scenario some federations have prepared their mind to enter into a publicprivate partnership with the government.

The senior officials of these federations say that the state should give them infrastructure and federations would develop them through various donors and sponsorships. And some percentage of the earning would be handed over regularly to the PSB and the rest would be spent on the promotion of the respective sports disciplines and athletes development. “Yeswe are ready,” a senior official of a federation told ‘The News’. “The PrimeMinister Imran Khan had already given a green signal but the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza does not want to sit with us,” the official said.

“It would be a sort of an association which will benefit the PSB also and federations will no longer be dependent on the federal government budget,” the official said. “For example if the halls of the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad are handed over to the federations then they will be in a very good position to develop them and turn them into solid international level facilities. This would also help Pakistan organise international events like South Asian Games and even Asian Championships in the most befitting way,” a federation official said. An influential official of a big federation said that it is an innovative idea. “This is an innovative idea. There are precedents of such partnerships inmany countries. It is workable. The government has land and sports infrastructure everywhere and this step can bring a marked improvement in our sports which have never been a priority for the government,” the official said. “The budget allocation tells us how insignificant the government thinks sports are,” the official said. Some federations are putting their heads together to meet the Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss with him the public-private partnership deal if Dr FehmidaMirza did not listen to them.