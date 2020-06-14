LHC moved for judicial probe into plane crash

LAHORE : A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking direction to stop ongoing investigation into the PIA May 22 plane crash and constitute a judicial commission for an impartial probe.

The petitioner Arsalan Raza Naqvi and others through their counsel plead that more than 1000 people had lost their lives in 20 plane crash incidents in Pakistan during the last 50 years. He says plane crash incidents took place due to the inability of PIA and Civil Aviation Authority as planes were poorly maintained. He points out that PIA helped establish Emirates Airlines whose fleet had grown up to 257 in contrast to PIA that has squeezed to 65 planes only. He says the national flag carrier has failed to maintain international standards despite hefty spending while CAA is unable to provide appropriate training to staff. He says SOPs regarding maintenance of planes and training of staff have not been followed in letter and spirit. He says currently, aircraft investigation board is working under the authority of CAA, therefore, there were little chances of an impartial investigation, adding that the pilots association has also expressed the same concerns.

He says the plane manufacturing company of France will take two or three years to complete its investigation and CAA would not take any step to get expedite the process or bring the report to Pakistan sooner. He requested the court to restrain the investigation board from probing the incident and form a judicial commission to determine responsibility and compensate the families.