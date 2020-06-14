Well partners with 24/7 doctor service ZoomDoc

LONDON: Well has partnered with ZoomDoc, a provider of online doctor services, it said in a press release. This partnership will see Well highlighting the online services ZoomDoc provides to their patients and customers to show there is choice in how they can access a doctor.

ZoomDoc provides 24/7 access to a doctor who can offer a range of services, such as private prescriptions, fit notes and referrals to other services if needed.

Speaking of this partnership, Claire O’Connell, Director of IT and Digital at Well, said: “As a community pharmacy, we’re constantly looking for innovative developments that can improve how health and wellbeing services are delivered. As patients lead busier lives, and as it becomes harder to see your GP quickly or at a convenient time, having the ability to pay for an online doctor consultation could be a solution.”

Well has been providing pharmacy services for over 70 years across the UK. While pharmacists are increasingly being seen as a first port of call for health and wellbeing advice and for the treatment of minor ailments, sometimes, patients still need to be referred to a doctor — whether for a prescription or for further consultation. “It’s in these circumstances that we believe our patients will value the convenient 24/7 access to a doctor,” continues Claire. “It’s about providing choice and convenience in the patient’s healthcare journey.”

Dr Kenny Livingstone, chief executive and Chief Medical Officer for ZoomDoc, commented on the partnership with Well: “Our team of great Doctors from across the UK are excited to support Well Pharmacy and their patients with the rollout of telemedicine, and home visiting services. Working closely, the Well/ZoomDoc partnership will drive both digital health tech innovation and most importantly, improved access to great care to millions of families across the UK at a time when healthcare is at the forefront of all of our minds.” Full details of the service can be found at well.co.uk/zoomdoc.