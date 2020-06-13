Nepal-India border incident leaves one dead

KATHMANDU: Nepali border guards opened fire Friday after a group of Indians crossed the frontier, killing one man and wounding two, police said. It was the latest in a series of incidents along the border which Nepal has tightened since imposing a nationwide pandemic lockdown in March. About 30 Indians crossed about 100 metres (yards) into Nepal´s territory in the southern district of Sarlahi and clashed with police when stopped, district police chief Ganga Ram Shrestha told AFP. Shrestha said the guards at first fired into the air when scores of people gathered and hurdled stones and bricks at police and snatched a gun.