Several KP varsities function without VCs

PESHAWAR: A number of universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been functioning without regular vice-chancellors owing to the government’s inability to make new appointments within the stipulated time or give extension to the incumbents till arrival of new ones.

Some of these universities have the positions of pro-vice-chancellors also vacant, complicating the situation further. The provincial government as well as the administrative departments has not been taking the situation seriously, resulting in administrative issues in the universities which have also been seriously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The universities like other educational institutions were closed for academic and administrative activities on March 13, 2020 when a lockdown was announced across the country in view of the Covid-19 emergency.

However, these seats of higher learning were reopened for administrative affairs on June 1 and a number of them launched online classes to stop wastage of the students’ time and also run their administrative affairs. But several universities don’t have regular vice-chancellors affecting the situation adversely. The vice-chancellors of some universities including the University of Peshawar, Islamia College University, Peshawar, FATA University, Darra Adamkhel, Women University, Mardan, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, University of Swabi, and University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar have completed their tenures. These positions except one – Women University, Mardan – have already been advertised. The Higher Education Department (HED) has also moved a summary for extension of the incumbent vice-chancellor in view of the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

According to reliable sources, the top authorities including chief minister and the governor have accorded approval to the extension of some of the vice-chancellors, but final notification could not be issued so far. The only university where the vice-chancellor has completed her tenure and the post could not be advertised is that of Women University in Mardan. Interestingly, this vice-chancellor has also been given acting charge till the arrival of the new vice-chancellor. The vice-chancellor is the spouse of the principal secretary to the governor, the sources said.

The case of FATA University is also serious where the vice-chancellor completed his term in March 2020. The government has been unable to give acting charge to the incumbent vice-chancellor and the university doesn’t have a pro-vice-chancellor and even an assistant professor who could be given the acting charge. The administrative affairs of the university have been seriously affected and the staff could not be given their salaries for three months.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Swabi was on the top of the list of the vice-chancellors whose summary had been moved for award of extension in accordance with the KPIs. His name was approved for the extension, but final notification is yet to be issued, the sources said.

Another very interesting case is that of the vice-chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Peshawar. The tenure of the incumbent vice-chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana expired some two years back and the process for appointment of new vice-chancellor was also completed then. Dr Razia Sultana had already been given the acting charge till appointment of new vice-chancellor and she was also recommended for the position on regular position for another term. But the case was dumped somewhere in the secretariat and final notification could not be issued, the sources said.