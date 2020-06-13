Trader killed by dacoits

PAKPATTAN: A trader was shot dead by dacoits near Chowk Sandar on Friday.

Reportedly, Manzoor Ahmad of Okara was returning home when dacoits intercepted him and looted valuables. Hey shot him dead on resistance.

POWER OUTAGES: People are facing problems due to unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas.

The power outages continued in various localities of the city caused problems for the residents.

The long hours power shutdown also caused water shortage in various areas.

The power outages also halted business activities in the city. The people have demanded the authorities look into the matter and take steps to resolve the issue.