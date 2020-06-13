LRH dean places assistant professor under suspension

PESHAWAR: Dean of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Prof Abdul Latif Khan has suspended Ophthalmology Department Assistant Professor Dr Mehfooz Hussain.

“As the explanation of Dr Mehfooz Hussain, assistant professor ophthalmology LRH is not satisfactory, therefore, the services of Dr Mehfooz Hussain are hereby suspended with immediate effect till the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings,” LRH Dean Prof Abdul Latif Khan, wrote in suspension order.

The National Committee for Eye Health had arranged donation of 200 items each of reusable PPE (personal protection equipment) safety goggles, KN95 face masks and gloves for Eye Department of the three tertiary care hospitals in Peshawar, including LRH, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Hospital (HMC). The respective heads of departments or professors were supposed to receive these items. The relevant officials in the KTH and HMC received these items and immediately delivered them to own hospitals in the second week of May. According to the LRH administration, Dr Mehfooz Hussain had received these items at his home address on May 17and didn’t inform the hospital administration.

“Dr Mahfooz Hussain took pictures of this stuff meant for the hospital and shared on Eye Department WhatsApp group on May 16 and wrote: “N99 masks with goggles for all trainees, nurses, paramedics of eye department (OT, OPD and ward). Suggest best way to distribute,” said an official of the hospital administration.

In another text, he also wrote that “Eye Department is also donating protective suits to other departments as you guys don’t use them”. According to the hospital administration, Dr Mehfooz Hussain also sent the same pictures as far as the United States and wrote “Had to buy PPE’s for my department and surgical department as almost no PPE’s by the hospital (LRH)”.

“He brought some of the stuff to Eye Department in LRH on May 18 and gave about 50-60 face masks and goggles to the ward registrar/ staff nurse to distribute amongst ward and OT staff. Later, he posted pictures on Eye Department WhatsApp group with the following text: “All staff in Eye Department provided with masks and glasses. We now also have 300 PPEs donated by two friends which we will be distributed to other departments,” said the official. According to the hospital authorities, the ophthalmologist then posted another picture with the following message “PPEs given to Cardiology”.

Later in the afternoon on May 18th, a letter was received at the LRH regarding donation of PPE (200 suits, goggles, KN95 masks & latex gloves) to hospital with the following subject: “Donation of 200 PPE kits from BVI (Australia) from the National Committee for Eye Health / Ministry of National Health Service Regulation and Coordination Pakistan to the public sector hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The head of department or professor of Eye Department brought the letter into the notice of LRH administration on May 19. However, it could not be established as to who has received these items, which every hospital and particularly LRH had badly needed. “This was a time when there were a lot of reports in the print and social media that LRH is in dire need of PPEs for its staff. Later in the morning of May 19, pictures of receipt of similar donation received at KTH and HMC were posted on social media showing a number of boxes and displaying the PPE. Finally on contacting the sender on the May 20, it was revealed that these were delivered to Dr Mehfooz at his home address,” he said.

Also, on comparing the items in the pictures posted by KTH with the pictures posted by Dr Mehfooz, it could be seen that the PPEs he was boasting to have purchased for the hospital were actually donation for the hospital. “The Dean LRH wrote to Dr Mehfooz Hussain on May 20 to immediately hand over hospital property to the administration, to which he replied “Given to Dr Naeem Khattak, chairman, Ophthalmology” which the chairman denied. On May 21, Dr Mehfooz Hussain brought a box to the office of Hospital Director of LRH office and delivered to him.

After Eid holidays, Dean LRH office sent a message to Dr Mehfooz to submit details of PPEs in writing. He said Dr Mehfooz texted back and said “OK I will tell chairman ophthalmology to submit details”. “On knowing this, chairwoman Ophthalmology Department informed the Dean office that Dr Mehfooz has brought only one box of PPEs to the ward and he can better explain his position regarding PPEs,” said the official.

On June 4, he said Dr Mehfooz brought some more boxes to the Eye Department and gave in writing to the Dean that “All the PPEs (suits, masks, glasses and gloves) are in the ward under custody of chairman ophthalmology”. Dr Naeem wrote back to the Dean office “PPEs donated by BVI were received by Dr Mehfooz, he has brought them to the hospital today on June 4. Kindly ask hospital MM department to take them over and count them for record”. The hospital sealed the room where these were stored and on counting on June 8, they found 148 PPEs, 99 goggles, 88 masks and 20 boxes of gloves.

On receiving detailed letters from Chairman Ophthalmology, MM department and Dr Mehfooz, the dean has issued suspension orders of Dr Mahfooz and referred the case to Disciplinary Committee LRH. When reached, Dr Mehfooz Hussain said there was no bad intention in this whole scenario, arguing that he had felt as the donor was sending these items to him and wanted to distribute among the health workers. He said why would he hide PPEs and masks he had purchased himself PPEs and masks for his staff. The doctor said he had immediately brought all the items to the hospital and delivered to the head of department.