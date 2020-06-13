Function arranged for outgoing Mardan DPO

MARDAN: District Police Officer Sajjad Khan on Friday bid farewell to the office of Mardan district police officer.

He has been transferred to Counter-Terrorism Department, Peshawar. He was awarded Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal in 2016 for his action when he entered the Agricultural Training Institute that had come under attack from terrorists in 2016 while Sajjad was heading the Peshawar Police force as SSP Operations. Also, he was awarded the Presidential Police Medal. Speaking to a reception held for him while leaving his office, Sajjad Khan said that during his tenure of more than 18 months, the people of Mardan gave him honour and respect. He also appreciated Mardan police and said all of them worked like a team and asked the cops to work in the same manner under the newly appointed district police officer (DPO) to keep up the pace of achievements. Sajjad Khan was appointed as Mardan police chief on October 25, 2018. During the period, he made established a hospital and a handicraft center for the families of police martyrs. He also met the owners and management of schools to start free education for the children of the police martyrs in Mardan. He also made reforms in Mardan traffic system and made a master map, establishing routes for rickshaws while allotting them route permits.