VCs of five public sector universities complete tenure

MARDAN: The vice-chancellors of five public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have completed their tenures, sources told The News.

According to the sources, vice-chancellors of University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, Women University, Mardan and the University of Swabi completed their three-year tenure on June 08.

The government has reportedly already decided not to give extension to the outgoing vice-chancellors. Most of the teachers’ organizations have been opposing extension in tenure of the vice-chancellor and appreciated the government’s decision in this regard. However, the teachers’ association at the University of Engineering and Technology had demanded extension in the term of the Vice-Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Hussain. Some of the vice-chancellors are still lobbying to secure another term using their political connections. Some of them are still using the official vehicles and other facilities. The launching of online classes has also hit snags in many universities due to the prevailing uncertainty and administrative vacuum. It is worth noting that some vacancies of vice chancellors have been advertised by the government.

Many qualified and deserving candidates will be deprived of the opportunity to compete for the coveted positions if extension was granted to the vice-chancellors. The provincial government is being urged by the faculty to expedite the appointment of pro-vice-chancellors in accordance with the Universities Amendment Act for removing the uncertainty. The faculty argued that the selection and appointment of regular vice-chancellors should also be completed promptly while ensuring merit and transparency.