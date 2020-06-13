Business mafia cannot blackmail govt: ICCI

Islamabad : Leader of the business community and former President ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt on Friday said business mafia will not be able to blackmail government or exploit masses for long.

OGRA has imposed a total fine of Rs40 million on six oil-marketing companies involved in oil shortage which is meaningless and amounts to providing relief to the mafia which has made life difficult for millions, he said.

Shahid Rashid Butt said that government should double the fuel storage capacity and depots should be spread across the country so that life is not disrupted during emergencies, a strike by tankers or any other reason.

He said that oil mafia wants to transform state-run oil company into another white elephant like PSM, PIA or Railways, which will hit the masses and the economy.

The private oil marketing companies were unable to serve during wars of 1965, 1971, Kashmir earthquake, Siachen and Kargil conflict and Gayari Sector incident in 2012 while the national company discharged its duty.

The business leader said that the government should take notice of the massive misuse of the freight subsidy by a mafia.