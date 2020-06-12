‘US Vogue’ Editor-in-chief apologises for not giving space to black people

WASHINGTON: Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of US Vogue, has admitted to publishing intolerant material and not doing enough to promote black staff and designers at the fashion magazine, reported The Guardian.

Wintour apologised to the staff at the magazine for “publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant”, while also admitting that she hired lesser employees of colour. She took full responsibility for the mistakes made during her 32-year tenure, according to a company-wide internal memo brought to light by the New York Post.

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

The statement follows an extensive reckoning at media organisations as demonstrators in the US and abroad join global protests prompted by the death of George Floyd.

Wintour writes: “I want to say this especially to the black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue.”“It can’t be easy to be a black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you,” she writes.